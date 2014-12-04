Dec 4 Citizens Commercial Banking, the
commercial banking division of Citizens Financial Group Inc
, promoted Daniel Fitzpatrick to head its national
mid-corporate and industry verticals business.
Fitzpatrick will continue as Citizens Bank president in
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. He also serves on
Citizens Financial Group's executive leadership group, the
company's senior leadership team.
Citizens Bank launched the industry verticals team in
high-growth sectors in August and simultaneously expanded the
mid-corporate team nationally.
Citizens Financial is the U.S. unit of Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)