March 25 Citizens Financial Group Inc appointed former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Donald McCree as the head of commercial banking.

McCree, also named as vice chairman, will join Citizens Financial in September.

McCree spent 31 years at JPMorgan, most recently as the head of corporate banking and chief executive of global treasury services, before retiring in mid-2014.

He will replace interim co-heads Bob Rubino and Steve Woods and report to CEO Bruce Van Saun, Citizens Financial said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)