BRIEF-Farmland partners Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.01
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
March 25 Citizens Financial Group Inc appointed former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Donald McCree as the head of commercial banking.
McCree, also named as vice chairman, will join Citizens Financial in September.
McCree spent 31 years at JPMorgan, most recently as the head of corporate banking and chief executive of global treasury services, before retiring in mid-2014.
He will replace interim co-heads Bob Rubino and Steve Woods and report to CEO Bruce Van Saun, Citizens Financial said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results