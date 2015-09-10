BRIEF-Systemax reports Q1 revenue $302.5 million
* Systemax Inc- Anticipates continuing a regular quarterly dividend in future.
Sept 10 Citizens Bank, part of Citizens Financial Group Inc, named John Bahnken president of its wealth management business, effective Oct. 5.
Bahnken, who joins from Bank of West, has had 30 years of experience in wealth management, investment management and banking.
He has also held leadership roles at firms including Bank of America Corp and FleetBoston Financial, the company said.
Bahnken will report to Brad Conner, vice chairman and head of consumer banking.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Headwaters-Received notice from FTC that it granted early termination of applicable waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act for announced acquisition of co by boral Further company coverage: