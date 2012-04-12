JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesian toll-road operator
PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada said on Thursday that
it is planning a 1.2 trillion rupiah ($131.11 million) corporate
bond issue to fund the acquisition of toll roads in Jakarta and
its outskirts.
Finance director Indrawan Sumantri said the 700 billion
rupiah conventional bond and 500 billion rupiah corporate sukuk
would be issued in first half with a maturity of five years.
Citra Marga said it had appointed Sucorinvest Central Gani,
Ciptadana Securities, Equator Securities and Indo Premier
Securities as underwriters for the deal.
The company's shares were up 5.95 percent after the
announcement, trading at 2,225 rupiah at 0813 GMT in volume of
9.9 million shares. The Jakarta stock exchange index was
up 0.16 percent.
($1 = 9,152.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Andjarsari
Paramaditha; Editing by Chris Lewis)