Oct 16 Cloud computing software maker Citrix
Systems Inc said Chief Executive Mark Templeton is
taking temporary leave of absence due to the death of a family
member.
Templeton's son Pierce, the youngest of three children,
recently passed away at the age of 27, a company spokesman said.
Chief Financial Officer David Henshall would serve as acting
CEO during Templeton's absence, Citrix said in a statement. The
company did not say when Templeton would return to his
role.
"He now needs to step back from his executive
responsibilities for a period of time to be with his family and
heal from the impact of this loss," Citrix Chairman Thomas Bogan
said in the statement.
Last week, Citrix estimated quarterly results below
analysts' expectations, citing delayed contracts.