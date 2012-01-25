* Q4 adj EPS $0.78 vs est $0.76

* Q4 rev $619 mln vs est $618.8 mln

* Sees Q1 shr $0.49 to $0.51 vs est $0.56

* Sees Q1 rev $555 mln-$565 mln vs est $561.4 mln

* Shares fall as much as 2 pct after mkt

Jan 25 Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc narrowly beat fourth-quarter estimates but guided to a weaker first-quarter profit as it expects to spend on acquisitions and strengthening its sales teams in 2012.

Citrix, which develops virtualization software that allows a single computer to perform the work of multiple machines, boosting efficiency and cutting costs, expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of 49 cents to 51 cents a share, on revenue of $555 million to $565 million.

On a conference call with analysts, the company said in 2012 it planned to continue with an adjusted gross margin that's flat as compared to 2011, to invest in development, consulting and sales teams needed to bring its products to new markets.

Citrix also said it would invest in acquisitions to bolster its offerings in the cloud computing and data sharing markets.

"So all in, I expect these businesses will be dilutive to consolidated earnings in the first half of the year as we build out capacity, and then accretive by late Q3/Q4," David Henshall, chief financial officer, said on the call.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of 56 cents a share on revenue of $561.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Monday, bigger rival VMware Inc said it was cautious on the slowing IT spend environment but still issued a forecast that was ahead of the average analyst estimates, surprising investors expecting a miss.

Citrix's fourth-quarter net income rose to $109 million, or 58 cents a share, from $94 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company, which has beaten expectations for nearly all the past nine quarters, earned 78 cents a share, while revenue rose 17 percent to $619 million.

The stock, which has lost 10 percent of its value since Citrix's third-quarter results, fell as much as 2 percent in after-hours trading. They closed at $67.61 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.