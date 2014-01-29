Jan 29 Citrix Systems Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales of its
cloud-computing software and licenses grew by less than 1
percent.
Citrix shares dropped 4 percent in extended trading.
Overall revenue rose 8 percent to $802.4 million but missed
analysts' average forecast of $805.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $138.6 million, or 74 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $114 million, or 60 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.04 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents per
share.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)