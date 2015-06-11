(Corrects spelling to "Elliott" from "Elliot" throughout)

June 11 Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said cloud-computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc should sell some units, cut costs and buy back shares to make up for six years of underperformance.

Citrix shares jumped 8.2 percent to $71.46 in early trading on Thursday. The stock has lagged most of its peers this year.

Elliott, whose 7.1 percent stake makes him one of the top five shareholders of the company, said Citrix's shares had the potential to reach $90-$100 by the end of 2016.

"The company's stock price performance tells the story of deep underperformance across every relevant benchmark, including its closest peers, over every time period during the last six years," Elliott wrote in a letter to Citrix's board.

Citrix's operating expenses have outpaced revenue growth and profit margins have contracted as the company expanded into non-core product categories, the investor said.

Elliott said the company should either spin off or sell its GoTo business, which provides online meeting service, and explore sale or strategic alternatives for NetScaler, which helps speed up Web-based applications.

Based on its calculations, Elliott said Citrix would have a buyback capacity of $4.5-$5.3 billion through 2017.

Elliott said the measures it has suggested will help simplify the software maker's cost structure, boost revenue growth and lower operating expense to around 54.5 percent.

Elliott has pushed for changes at several technology companies, including EMC Corp, Juniper Networks Inc and Riverbed Technology Inc, often criticizing their strategy publicly. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy, Lehar Maan and Liana B. Baker; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)