* Elliott seeks spinoff or sale of GoTo, NetScaler
businesses
* Says stock has potential to reach $90-$100 by 2016
* Shares jump as much as 8.3 pct to $71.46
(Adds Citrix comment)
By Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan
June 11 Activist investor Elliott Management
Corp said cloud-computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc
should sell some units, cut costs and buy back shares
to make up for six years of underperformance.
Elliott, whose 7.1 percent stake makes it one of the top
five shareholders of the company, said Citrix's shares had the
potential to reach $90-$100 by the end of 2016.
"It seems a little high to me," RBC Capital Markets analyst
Matthew Hedberg said.
"I wasn't looking out quite for 2016, I was looking more
shorter term, but we had thought upwards of $83 seemed possible
in an M&A scenario," he said.
Citrix's shares closed up 6.7 percent at $70.39 on Thursday
after touching a high of $71.46.
"The company's stock price performance tells the story of
deep underperformance across every relevant benchmark, including
its closest peers, over every time period during the last six
years," Elliott wrote in a letter to Citrix's board.
Elliott said the company should either spin off or sell its
GoTo business, which provides online meeting service, and
explore sale or strategic alternatives for NetScaler, which
helps speed up Web-based applications.
"We expect more restructuring and pressure to sell pieces of
the company or the overall business to private equity," FBR
Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said.
Citrix's operating expenses have outpaced revenue growth and
profit margins have contracted as the company expanded into
non-core product categories, Elliott said.
Citrix said in a statement late on Thursday that it would
review Elliott's suggestions.
The company said in January it would cut about 700 full-time
and 200 contractor jobs as part of a restructuring to improve
operational efficiency.
Based on its calculations, Elliott said Citrix would have a
buyback capacity of $4.5 billion-$5.3 billion through 2017.
Elliott said the measures it has suggested will help
simplify the software maker's cost structure, boost revenue
growth and lower operating expense to around 54.5 percent.
Elliott has pushed for changes at several technology
companies, including EMC Corp, Juniper Networks Inc
and Riverbed Technology Inc, often criticizing their
strategy publicly.
(Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)