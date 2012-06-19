PARIS, June 20 PSA's Citroen brand
plans to launch two new versions of its C4 model, mirroring
moves by PSA's Peugeot to cater to emerging markets and to help
reduce the struggling French car group's dependence on flagging
Western European demand.
Citroen unveiled a cheaper sedan version of its C4 model,
called the C-Elysee and destined for China, central Europe and
the Mediterranean basin. It also plans a high-end version of the
C4 called the C4 L - for "Lounge" - aimed at China and Russia.
The C-Elysee will be built in Vigo, Spain, instead of its
French factory in Mulhouse, using a platform for smaller cars
that will be enlarged. It will be sold in Turkey and Romania in
late 2012 before arriving in North Africa and China next year.
The same production line will also be used for the compact
Peugeot 301, which was unveiled in May and will be introduced
later this year, starting in Turkey.
"These cars are really going to boost our offering at the
heart of segments both outside Europe and in China, our top
priority," Citroen brand head Frederic Banzet told journalists.
The C4 L, meanwhile, is destined for China, where it will be
produced at the end of 2012, and Russia, where it will be
assembled from the first half of next year, Citroen said.
PSA Peugeot Citroen, which has suffered as demand has
crumbled in its core western European markets, is seeking to
raise the share of deliveries outside the region to 50 percent
in 2015 from 42 percent last year.
Unlike domestic rival Renault, PSA has refused to
launch a low-cost range for fear of undermining its strategy to
shift its Peugeot and Citroen brands upmarket. Renault's
entry-level range, built in Romania and Morocco, is sold under
the Dacia brand in Europe but carries the Renault badge
elsewhere.
