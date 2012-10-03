Oct 3 Business software maker Citrix Systems
and security software company Palo Alto Networks
have entered a strategic partnership to offer joint
application delivery and security products.
The goal is to take advantage of increasing customer demand
for efficient and reliable delivery of business applications
that need to be secured against cyber attacks, Nir Zuk,
co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks
said.
NetScaler, which Citrix acquired in 2005, delivers
applications from a data center to a business, while Palo Alto
Networks specializes in network security that allows users tight
control over access to applications.
The move comes shortly after their larger rival Cisco
said it was scaling down its application control
engine, a network device that helps sites direct user traffic to
distribute excess load to more servers.
While application control is a small business for Cisco,
which has seen smaller rivals take market share, its exit leaves
room for Citrix to take on rival F5 Networks.
According to research group Dell'Oro Cisco had around 11
percent of the $389.6 million application delivery controller
market in the second quarter, down from 14 percent in the first
quarter. By comparison Citrix had a share of around 20 percent
and market leader F5 Networks had 48 percent in the second
quarter.
The plan to form the partnership had been in the works for
several months, Zuk said.
"Customers kept telling us and Citrix why don't you work
together," he said.
The partnership does not involve any financials, said Sunil
Potti, vice president and general manager of the NetScaler
Product Group at Citrix.
Both Zuk and Potti declined to comment on whether the
companies would develop products together, but Potti said: "As
you can suspect there is a unique roadmap planned".
Forrester analyst John Kindervag said the partnership gives
Citrix access to a technology it does not have and Palo Alto
Networks the opportunity to secure Citrix type servers and
virtual desktops.
"It's two puzzle pieces coming together," Kindervag said,
adding that "it seems like a win-win situation" especially
because there was no overlap in products.