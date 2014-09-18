HONG KONG, Sept 18 UK independent fund manager
City Financial is looking to double its Hong Kong staff in
coming months, looking to benefit from an increase in investment
flows to the region and launch a second hedge fund, Chief
Executive Andrew Williams said in an interview.
The firm has started discussions with fund managers to form
a new team, adding to the nine already at City Financial's
office in Hong Kong's financial district, Williams told Reuters.
The new fund will have a "complementary strategy" to the
Counterpoint Asian Macro Fund managed by Geoffrey Barker, who
was previously with Ballingal Investment Advisors. The new fund
will target long/short investments in China equities and a
variety of Asian credits, he added.
City Financial, which has $2.2 billion in assets under
management, launched the Counterpoint fund in May as a joint
venture with Barker, calling it the largest macro fund launch in
the region the past year. The fund has grown to
$150 million on Sept. 1 from $120 million in May.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)