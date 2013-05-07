* Employers feeling "cautiously optimistic"
* Applicant numbers fall as bonuses shrink
LONDON May 7 Jobs available in London's
financial district jumped by almost one fifth in April as
employers took heart from strong results at banks and some
confidence returned after the Cypriot banking crisis, research
showed on Tuesday.
More than 2,600 new roles were created last month compared
to 2,190 in March, when the Cyprus banking crisis hit the hiring
market, according to London-based financial services recruiter
Astbury Marsden.
"Those fears have now subsided, and boosted by the
relatively strong figures for the first three months of 2013
from a number of investment banks, employers are feeling
cautiously optimistic," said Astbury Marsden Chief Operating
Officer Mark Cameron in a statement.
Last month British bank Lloyds Banking Group said
its first-quarter profits trebled, while Barclays
reported an 11 percent rise in profits from its investment
banking division in the first three months of 2013.
London's banks and financial services companies have slashed
thousands of jobs in recent years following a wave of banking
scandals and a long-running recession. However recent data show
confidence is slowly returning.
April's figure, though down 25 percent year-on-year, was the
highest since October 2012.
The research found that demand for workers was particularly
high in compliance-related areas as banks reshape their
businesses to meet the terms of regulations imposed by
authorities following the financial crisis.
This supports the findings of a separate survey released
last month which showed that nearly nine in 10 financial
services executives around the world are struggling to recruit
staff who can interpret new rules.
While jobs were on the rise in April, applicant numbers were
steady, up just 1 percent month-on-month and down 24 percent on
the previous year, according to the research.
Astbury Marsden's Cameron said smaller bonuses in the wake
of increased public and shareholder scrutiny over executive pay
may have affected candidates' willingness to move.
"Candidates know how fragile the market is, and with bonuses
now making up a smaller proportion of the overall package, there
is less of an incentive to pocket a bonus and then rush into a
new role," Cameron said.