LONDON Dec 2 Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing's
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (CKI) is among the
companies that have placed indicative offers for London City
Airport, which has been put up for sale by U.S. owner Global
Infrastructure Partners, sources familiar with the matter said.
The remaining bidders include Italian infrastructure group
Atlantia and three consortia, one of which is led by
Macquarie Infrastructure, the sources said.
The other two consortia consist of a group made up of
Allianz and Canada's Borealis Infrastructure and
another consisting of Wren House, Hermes and Ontario Teachers
Pension Plan, they said.
Global Infrastructure Partners declined to comment.
No one at CKI, Wren House or Borealis were immediately
available for comment, while the other firms named declined to
comment.
The bidders submitted their offers ahead of a deadline of
Nov. 27 and are hoping to make it to final stages of the auction
in February, the sources said.
The airport, which is close to both London's City and Canary
Wharf financial districts, could be worth as much as 2 billion
pounds ($2.98 billion), based on a multiple of 27 times its
expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 71.5 million pounds in 2015, two of the
sources said.
Li Ka-Shing has acquired several UK infrastructure assets
over the last decade, mostly in utilities, but has recently
moved into transportation.
In January a CKI-led consortium acquired Eversholt Rail
Group, one of the three major UK train leasing companies, in
January for an enterprise value of 2.5 billion pounds.
VALUATION
London City Airport is expected to fetch a significantly
higher price than the 18 times EBITDA paid by Shandong Hi-Speed
Group and Friedmann Pacific Asset Management for a minority
stake in Toulouse Blagnac airport in France last year, some of
the sources said.
Infrastructure and pension funds are increasingly competing
in a crowded market where there are insufficient assets relative
to the number of bidders, resulting in rising asset valuations.
A consortium of Hermes and Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board paid a multiple of 24 times EBITDA in March for a minority
stake in Associated British Ports, according to a source close
to the process.
Some of the bidders for London City Airport are also
expected to get involved in the upcoming sale of French regional
airports in Nice and Lyon, sector bankers said. The two airports
are set to be sold by the French government next year.
($1 = 0.6704 pounds)
