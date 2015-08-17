LONDON Aug 17 London City Airport's owners have picked Credit Suisse to advise them on a potential sale that could value the business at as much as 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), two sources close to the deal said on Monday.

City Airport, a favourite among executives for its convenient location near London's two financial districts, could be sold as soon as this year, said the people, who could not be named because the matter is confidential.

The airport is majority-owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), an investment fund which also backs Gatwick and Edinburgh airports.

A spokeswoman at Credit Suisse declined comment and no-one at GIP was immediately available for comment.

Headquartered in New York, GIP was founded in 2006 by Credit Suisse, General Electric Co and its management team to focus on infrastructure investments globally.

GIP bought City Airport for 742 million pounds in 2006 and holds 75 percent. Oaktree Capital Management holds the rest.

A spokesman at Oaktree declined to comment.

Both owners have agreed to the disposal and held talks with investment banks in recent weeks to appoint advisers, the sources said.

The business is expected to draw interest from infrastructure funds, industry sources said, noting other airport operators were also possible buyers.

Infrastructure assets have attracted high valuations due to their stable returns and long-term growth prospects, attributes which have helped increase activity in the sector.

France approved the privatisations of Lyon and Nice airports earlier this year, having last year sold half of Toulouse Blagnac airport to a Chinese-led consortium. .

City Airport, located about three miles from the Canary Wharf financial district to the east of the city, catered for about 3.6 million passengers last year. It aims to serve 6 million annually by 2023.

The airport had core earnings (EBITDA) of 45.8 million pounds in 2014, up 9.3 percent on 2013. One issue for any buyer is that London mayor Boris Johnson in March rejected a 200 million pound expansion plan due to concerns over noise.

The airport is appealing the decision. ($1 = 0.6398 pounds) (Editing by David Holmes)