Feb 13 CityCenter Holdings LLC on Monday added $240 million of senior secured first lien notes in a reopening of an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market, accorind to IFR. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CITYCENTER HOLDINGS LLC/FINANCE CORP AMT $240 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104.75 FIRST PAY 07/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.824 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/17/2011 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS