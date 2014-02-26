BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Feb 26 China's Citychamp Dartong Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 53.8 percent y/y at 1.28 billion yuan ($208.93 million)
* Says sees housing market facing oversupply and price cuts risks in 2014
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rur27v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1266 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)