HELSINKI May 25 Finnish commercial property owner Citycon said on Monday it has agreed to buy Norwegian shopping centre owner Sektor Gruppen for approximately 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

Citycon also said it intends to finance the acquisition through a 600 million euro rights issue. The deal is expected to close in July. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)