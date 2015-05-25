BRIEF-Dubai Islamic Bank's Kenya unit gets banking license from Central Bank of Kenya
* HAS been given license by the central bank of kenya to operate its subsidiary, dib kenya ltd, in the country Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI May 25 Finnish commercial property owner Citycon said on Monday it has agreed to buy Norwegian shopping centre owner Sektor Gruppen for approximately 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
Citycon also said it intends to finance the acquisition through a 600 million euro rights issue. The deal is expected to close in July. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
* HAS been given license by the central bank of kenya to operate its subsidiary, dib kenya ltd, in the country Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 2 Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in London's High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the fund.