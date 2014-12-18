Dec 18 Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon Treasury B.V. signed a 500 million euros ($613.85 million) committed syndicated revolving credit facility

* Loan period is five years and loan terms include two one-year extension options that can extend maturity to seven years subject to bank approval

* Credit facility is guaranteed by Citycon Oyj

* There are no substantial one-off costs relating to repayments