BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos
Dec 18 Citycon Oyj :
* Citycon Treasury B.V. signed a 500 million euros ($613.85 million) committed syndicated revolving credit facility
* Loan period is five years and loan terms include two one-year extension options that can extend maturity to seven years subject to bank approval
* Credit facility is guaranteed by Citycon Oyj
Credit facility is guaranteed by Citycon Oyj

There are no substantial one-off costs relating to repayments

($1 = 0.8145 euros)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR