BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals
Sept 9 Citycon Oyj
* Says signed a joint venture agreement with NCC Property Development for the (re)development and letting of Molndals Galleria
* Says Citycon intends to purchase NCC's share after the project is completed
* Says Citycon's total investment is estimated at around 120 million euros
* Says Molndals Galleria is the second shopping centre project developed by Citycon and NCC together
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago