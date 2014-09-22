Sept 22 Citycon Oyj

* Intends to issue a Eurobond

* Says intends to issue a euro denominated guaranteed bond in an amount of 300 million euros

* Says expected maturity of bond would be 10 years

* Says bond would be issued by Citycon Treasury B.V. and guaranteed by Citycon Oyj

* Says proceeds from any potential bond issue would be used to prepay existing debt in order to extend average debt maturities and for general corporate purposes