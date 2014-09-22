BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22 Citycon Oyj
* Intends to issue a Eurobond
* Says intends to issue a euro denominated guaranteed bond in an amount of 300 million euros
* Says expected maturity of bond would be 10 years
* Says bond would be issued by Citycon Treasury B.V. and guaranteed by Citycon Oyj
* Says proceeds from any potential bond issue would be used to prepay existing debt in order to extend average debt maturities and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.