BRIEF-Quest for Growth NAV per share on March 31 was 9.93 euros
* NAV per share on March 31 was 9.93 euros ($10.58) versus 9.11 euros on Feb 28 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nHWs5j Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SINGAPORE Aug 6 Singapore property and hotel firm City Developments Ltd posted a 48 percent rise in second quarter net profit on Tuesday after gains from asset sales offset lower contributions from hotels.
CityDev earned S$203.8 million ($160.50 million) in the three months ended June, up from S$137.7 million a year ago.
The developer said its rental properties business was the lead contributor to earnings largely due to the gains recognised from the disposal of 100G Pasir Panjang, a property in western Singapore.
CityDev also declared a special interim dividend of 8 Singapore cents per ordinary share.
CityDev's hospitality arm Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC last week reported a 27 percent fall in pretax profit and said the outlook for its Asian operations was weak because of economic uncertainty, greater hotel capacity and increasing costs, particularly in Singapore.
LONDON/BRUSSELS, April 6 British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk agreed on Thursday to try to lower tensions in upcoming Brexit talks, especially over issues like Gibraltar.
LONDON, April 6 Banks are preparing debt packages of up to €500m to back a potential sale of French drug maker Sanofi’s European contract manufacturer business Cepia, banking sources said on Thursday.