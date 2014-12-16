HONG KONG Dec 16 Singapore's second-largest
property developer City Developments Ltd said on
Tuesday it plans to raise about $1.1 billion from a group of
investors and banks including Blackstone Group LP to fund
global expansion.
The company will raise S$750 million ($572 million) from
three investors including Blackstone and another S$750 million
in loans from Singapore's top two lenders, DBS Group Holdings
Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
City Developments plans to use the funds to "build and
deploy capital for our global plans", Executive Chairman Kwek
Leng Beng said in a securities filing, without elaborating.
The company will launch a so-called "profit participating
security" giving the investors fixed returns of 5 percent a year
for five years plus rights to the cashflow of its Quayside
Collection of properties in Singapore's Sentosa island.
Blackstone will invest S$367 million in the security, CIMB
Bank S$102 million and City Developments' Astoria
Holdings Ltd unit putting another S$281 million.
($1 = 1.3115 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)