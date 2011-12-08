SINGAPORE Dec 9 Singapore's property developer City Developments Ltd (CityDev) said the government's latest measures to cool the city-state's housing prices will have a dampening effect on the real estate market, but would have limited impact on the company.

Buyers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents will now have to pay an additional 10 percent stamp duty when they buy a home, on top of the existing 1-3 percent in stamp duties.

"The measures will have a dampening effect in the short term so we will have to re-assess the market situation and if necessary tweak our strategy," said a spokesman from CityDev.

However, he said the company expects the measures to have a limited impact on the group, given that the bulk of its launches in the last two years have been homes in the mass and mid-market segments.

A significant portion of its recent property launches were also aimed at first-time buyers and upgraders.

"The measures came as a surprise given the expected slow down in the Singapore economy next year, serious financial problems in the Euro zone and the US, and the current conditions in the local property market which was already showing signs of moderating," said a spokesman from CityDev.

Shares of CityDev fell 8.4 percent to S$9.18 on Thursday after the latest round of cooling measures were announced. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)