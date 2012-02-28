SINGAPORE Feb 29 City Developments , Southeast Asia's second-largest property developer, posted a 32 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower rental income.

CityDev, which owns 54 percent of London-listed hotel group Millenium & Copthorne, said net profit fell to S$163 million ($130.16 million) in October-December, from a restated S$241 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, Executive Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said the hotel operations are expected to perform well, with its London properties boosted by the upcoming Olympics, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and Farmborough International Airshow.

Within Singapore, sales of new residential property remained strong but the firm "is cognizant that market conditions could be affected by the global economic conditions in the months ahead".

Larger rival CapitaLand said earlier this month its fourth quarter net profit fell 20 percent to S$476.6 million, due to lower earnings from developments and smaller portfolio gains. ($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)