By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE Feb 29 City Developments
, Southeast Asia's second-largest property firm, posted
a 32 percent earnings drop in the last three months of 2011 and
said its London hotels will be boosted by the events such as the
Olympic Games this year.
CityDev, which owns 54 percent of London-listed hotel group
Millennium & Copthorne (M&C), said net profit fell to
S$163 million ($130.16 million) in October-December, from a
restated S$241 million a year ago, hurt by lower rental income.
Although austerity drives in many parts of the West may pose
challenges to certain regions, the firm's London hotels will
benefit from the upcoming Olympics, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
and Farnborough International Airshow, CityDev said.
"I'm very confident that the hotels will continue to perform
well, particularly in Singapore, London and New York, and if we
can address some of the less-performing hotels in a more
aggressive way, I think we should do much better," Executive
Chairman Kwek Leng Beng told reporters at an earnings briefing.
M&C, which owns or runs seven hotels in London, raised room
rates in the city by about 12 percent last year. Revenue per
available room in the UK capital rose 8.8 percent -- the highest
among the key cities where the group operates.
M&C manages over 100 hotels globally.
SINGAPORE, CHINA
As for Singapore, where CityDev is a major player in the
private residential market, sales of new homes remained strong
although the firm "is cognizant that market conditions could be
affected by the global economic conditions in the months ahead".
CityDev said on Wednesday it will allocate an additional
S$500 million for future acquisitions, as property cooling
measures have created opportunities for newcomers to buy prime
land at reasonable prices.
CityDev, a relative latecomer in the Chinese market, set up
its China unit in the third quarter of 2010 with S$300 million.
The firm has since been involved in four projects.
Chinese residential property prices have fallen in recent
months following the government's efforts to weed out
speculation and cool the market. But authorities have begun
easing controls, and China's central bank said earlier this
month that banks must provide loans to first-time home buyers.
By 0623 GMT, shares of CityDev were 0.62 percent lower at
S$11.19, but have soared nearly 26 percent so far this year.
Larger rival CapitaLand said earlier this month
its fourth quarter net profit fell 20 percent to S$476.6
million, due to lower earnings from developments and smaller
portfolio gains.
($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)