SINGAPORE May 13 Real estate company City
Developments Ltd reported a 1.2 percent rise in its
first-quarter profit, and said it was looking to further develop
its unlisted fund management business.
"The group is actively exploring the possibility of further
developing its unlisted funds management strategy by possibly
launching one or more deals this year, encompassing existing CDL
assets, should conditions be favourable," it said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Last year, the company said it would raise about $1.1
billion from a group of investors and banks including Blackstone
Group LP to fund global expansion.
It reported a net profit of S$144 million for the three
months ended March, compared with S$142.4 million a year
earlier, while revenue rose 11 percent.
