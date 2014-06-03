LONDON, June 3 British fibre optic network operator CityFibre said on Tuesday it would upgrade and extend Coventry's superfast broadband network, giving thousands of businesses in the Midlands city access to a gigabit Internet connection.

The company, listed on London's junior AIM market, has acquired a 140 kilometre fibre-optic network commissioned by the city's council six years ago as the foundation of its service.

CityFibre owns and operates fibre networks in cities across Britain, including a gigabyte project in York with broadband providers TalkTalk and BSkyB, two groups that usually use BT's network.

