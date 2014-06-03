LONDON, June 3 British fibre optic network
operator CityFibre said on Tuesday it would upgrade and
extend Coventry's superfast broadband network, giving thousands
of businesses in the Midlands city access to a gigabit Internet
connection.
The company, listed on London's junior AIM market, has
acquired a 140 kilometre fibre-optic network commissioned by the
city's council six years ago as the foundation of its service.
CityFibre owns and operates fibre networks in cities across
Britain, including a gigabyte project in York with broadband
providers TalkTalk and BSkyB, two groups that
usually use BT's network.
