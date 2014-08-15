BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
Aug 15 City Lodge Hotels Ltd :
* FY average occupancy 63 pct
* FY normalised diluted heps +11 pct
* FY return on equity 25 pct
* Group occupancies at our South African operations for 12 months to 30 June 2014 increased to 63 pct from 62 pct in previous financial year
* Revenue for period eclipsed billion rand mark for first time, increasing by 9 pct to 1,1 billion rand
* Hopeful that economic growth will accelerate in medium term, for which group is well placed to benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
