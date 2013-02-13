BRIEF-HNA Sweden postpones settlement to Rezidor shareholders who have tendered their shares in offer
* HNA Sweden says postpones settlement to Rezidor shareholders who have tendered their shares in offer
JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 City Lodge Hotels Ltd : * Says H1 normalised diluted heps +30% * Says investigations are continuing into expansion opportunities in e.africa,
west Africa and certain sadc countries * Says acquiring site for the development of 90-room road lodge in S.Africa for
R40 million * Says improving occupancy has continued into 2013, and has benefitted from
African cup of nations soccer tournament * Declares interim dividend of 176 cents per ordinary share (gross)
WASHINGTON, June 1 A federal judge in California will allow a U.S. investor class action lawsuit against Daimler AG and several senior executives to proceed over allegations the company did not disclose excess emissions.