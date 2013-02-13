JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 City Lodge Hotels Ltd : * Says H1 normalised diluted heps +30% * Says investigations are continuing into expansion opportunities in e.africa,

west Africa and certain sadc countries * Says acquiring site for the development of 90-room road lodge in S.Africa for

R40 million * Says improving occupancy has continued into 2013, and has benefitted from

African cup of nations soccer tournament * Declares interim dividend of 176 cents per ordinary share (gross)