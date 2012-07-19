* Q2 EPS $1.01 vs est $0.88

* Q2 net interest income rises 13 pct

July 19 Regional bank City National Corp's quarterly profit topped Wall Street expectations as it earned more interest income.

Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $54.8 million, or $1.01 per share, from $47.5 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on an average expected earnings of 88 cents per share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income rose 13 percent to $221.4 million.

Provision for loan losses -- the money set aside to cover possible bad loans -- was $1 million.

The bank expects modest loan loss provisions for the year.

The Los Angeles-based company's shares closed at $49.95 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

They have fallen 3 percent in the last three months, underperforming the KBW regional bank index, which has risen 1 percent in the same period.