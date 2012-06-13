BRIEF-KCG Holdings says entered 1st amendment to credit agreement
* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing
June 13 City National Bank on Wednesday sold $150 million of subordinated bank notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CITY NATIONAL BANK AMT $150 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 99.995 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/20/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 377.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
NEW YORK, June 9 The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Pimco group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted $2.8 billion of inflows during the month of May, bringing assets under management to $85.8 billion, Morningstar data showed Friday.