March 19 City of London Group PLC : * Agreement reached for funding growth of the trade finance business * Reached agreement with macquarie bank limited to support the next stage of

growth of the company's trade finance platform * Agreement includes an immediate increase in tfpl's available facility with

macquarie from £18M to £23M * The extension of the facility for a further two years to 2017