* H1 pretax profit 6.1 mln pounds, vs 5.7 mln
* Funds under management fall to $4.8 bln, vs $5.8 bln in
June
* Holds interim dividend at 8 pence
LONDON, Jan 23 City of London Investment
Group posted a 7 percent rise in first-half profit, and
said funds under management fell a sixth over the period to $4.8
billion amid adverse market conditions.
The company, which focuses on emerging markets funds, said
on Monday pretax profit for the six months to end-November rose
to 6.1 million pounds ($9.5 million).
Profit was boosted by a 400,000 pound gain from the sale of
an investment in unquoted equity options, and the company said
that gain could rise during its second half to 700,000 pounds.
The company held its interim dividend at 8 pence.
In December, City of London Investment Group complained to
American company Blackrock over the share price
performance of one of Blackrock's funds.
Its move was the latest example of a fund coming under
attack from activist investors, and followed a spat in 2011
between Alliance Trust and Laxey Partners.