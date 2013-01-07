* FSA registered persons falls to lowest level for 8 years
* 35,115 new City jobs created in 2012, down 35 percent
LONDON Jan 7 The number of people approved to
work in Britain's finance industry is at an eight-year low, down
10 percent from the peak in February 2008 prior to the financial
crisis, data from corporate finance advisor IMAS showed.
The Financial Services Authority has 151,835 people on its
register of those authorised to carry out regulated activities
and provide services such as banking, stockbroking and fund
management.
Banks worldwide have been shedding jobs as stricter
regulations and euro zone worries take their toll on trading
income and investment banking operations.
Separately on Monday, recruitment agency Astbury Marsden
estimated 35,115 new jobs were created in 2012 in London's City
finance district, down 35 percent on 2011. About 800 jobs were
created in December, it said, compared with 1,490 a year before.
"2012 was a busy year for HR departments across the City as
cost-cutting remained a key focus for senior management and
board members throughout the year," said Mark Cameron, chief
operating officer at Astbury Marsden.
"Tighter regulation including higher capital requirements
forced up costs at a time when revenues dipped due to a number
of factors, including a continued weak economy and less trading
activity."
Cameron said cuts had been particularly significant in 2012
because banks had implemented major restructuring, including the
winding down of entire business units.
Swiss bank UBS axed 10,000 staff worldwide and
wound down its fixed-income business.
Cameron said most of the obvious and immediate cuts had been
made and the worst may be over.
The recruitment firm also said hiring prospects could be
improved by signs that lawmakers were getting to grips with the
euro zone crisis and by the deal struck by U.S. politicians to
delay budget spending cuts and avoid hefty tax increases.
