NEW YORK, March 15 Eight people are set to go on trial early next year on criminal fraud charges over a corrupt New York City payroll project for which a major computer contractor, SAIC, has agreed to pay a record $500 million to avoid prosecution.

At a hearing on Thursday in New York federal court - the day after prosecutors and city officials announced the settlement with Science Applications International Corp - a judge scheduled a tentative trial date of Jan. 14.

Officials said New York City was overcharged for an automated payroll time-keeping system that lacked proper oversight since the hiring of SAIC in 2000. It was eventually started last year to replace one that was done by hand.

SAIC, a Fortune 500 company with 41,000 employees, was the primary contractor for the project called CityTime .

Eleven individuals were charged in the case. Two have pleaded guilty and one died. In court on Thursday, lawyers for the defendants told U.S. District Judge George Daniels that there were between 9 million and 10 million documents to review before trial.

Outside the courtroom, Gerald Shargel, a lawyer for defendant Mark Mazer, the former city official whom prosecutors say had ultimate authority on the project, told reporters that documents "keep flowing like a mighty stream." The SAIC settlement, known as a deferred prosecution, appears at this stage not to have changed the defendants' decision to go to trial.

The judge scheduled the next hearing for Sept. 13.

Critics say city employees could have done the work far less expensively. Bills spiraled out of control over the years, hitting $692 million, and city investigators brought federal prosecutors into the probe after uncovering payments routed through shell companies.

U.S. prosecutors have seized or placed liens on $52 million of assets from the eight remaining defendants. A subcontractor, called Technodyne, also is a criminal defendant.

The case is USA v Mazer et al in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-00121