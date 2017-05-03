LONDON May 3 Banks are readying around £450m of debt financing to back a sale of IT and outsourcing firm Civica as a sale process gets set to kick off shortly, banking sources said on Wednesday.

OMERS Private Equity acquired Civica from 3i in 2013 for £390m, backed with £255m of leveraged loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

It has now decided to sell the company, hiring Goldman Sachs on the process, which is due to attract a number of interested buyers, the sources said.

OMERS declined to comment.

Some £450m of debt financing equates to around 6.5 times Civica’s approximate £60m Ebitda, the sources said.

Civica is the latest sale set to kick off as the number of M&A situations in the market grows.

Cash rich lenders will be gunning for buyout firms to win the auction processes, in a bid to put money to work.

Civica provides a wide range of specialised software systems and technology-based outsourcing for clients in sectors including the government and national security, housing, healthcare, education and regulated markets such as the police, local councils and law firms.

