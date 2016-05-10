May 10 CJ E&M Corporation :

* Says it to acquire 615,508 shares in MARS Entertainment Group A.S, for business diversification

* Says transaction amount of 100 billion won

* Expects transaction settlement date of May 26

* To hold a 12.7 pct stake (615,508 shares) in target company after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/cI2esW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)