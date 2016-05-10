BRIEF-VGI Global Media posts FY net profit of 826.4 mln baht
* FY net profit 826.4 million baht versus 940.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 CJ E&M Corporation :
* Says it to acquire 615,508 shares in MARS Entertainment Group A.S, for business diversification
* Says transaction amount of 100 billion won
* Expects transaction settlement date of May 26
* To hold a 12.7 pct stake (615,508 shares) in target company after the transaction
* In Q1 2017, group's completed gross merchandise volume was RMB12.67 billion, up 116.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: