UPDATE 8-Oil edges up ahead of decision on OPEC extension, another U.S. drawdown
* OPEC set to prolong oil cuts as delegates predict smooth meeting
March 14 Oil and gas services provider C&J Energy Services Ltd on Monday named Chief Financial Officer Randy McMullen as its chief executive officer, succeeding founder Josh Comstock who died on Friday.
The company also said it would separate the roles of chairman and CEO.
Comstock, 46, was also chairman of the board.
The cause of his death had not been determined, forensics office in Harris County, Texas said on Friday.
McMullen, who joined C&J in August 2005, will continue in his role as CFO, the company said.
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)