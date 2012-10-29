India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
HONG KONG Oct 29 CJ Hellovision Co Ltd, South Korea's largest cable television company, is raising about $267 million through an initial public offering (IPO) by selling shares near the bottom of an indicative range, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
The company priced the IPO at 16,000 won per share, after marketing the offer in a 14,000-19,000 won range. A third of the proceeds has been earmarked for mergers and acquisitions, CEO Byun Dong-shik told reporters last week.
CJ Hellovision is controlled by South Korean conglomerate CJ Corp through its CJ O Shopping unit.
JPMorgan was global coordinator for the offer, with Daewoo Securities and HI Securities also acting as bookrunners.
($1 = 1096.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Matt Driskill)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.