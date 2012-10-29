* IPO priced near the bottom of indicative range
* Slow year for IPOs in South Korea, busier market expected
in 2013
* CJ Hellovision stock to debut Nov. 9
By Joyce Lee and Elzio Barreto
SEOUL/HONG KONG, Oct 29 Cable television
operator CJ Hellovision Co Ltd raised about $267 million i n
South Korea's la rgest IP O in almost 18 months on Monday as the
country gears up for a s eries of lar ge off erings nex t year.
South Korea's largest cable television company priced the
IPO at 16,000 won per share, after marketing the offer in a
14,000-19,000 won range, according to a regulatory filing. It
sold 18.3 million shares, slightly below the 18.9 million
originally planned.
It has been a sluggish year for IPOs in South Korea , with
companies raising just $560 million so far in 2012, excluding
the CJ Hellovision deal, compared with $2.3 billion last year.
But the country is bracing for several large IPOs in coming
months including an up to $2.5 billion offer from state-owned
KDB Financial Group. I n another planned IPO, SK Lubricants i s
looking to raise as much as $1.3 billion.
CJ Hellovision's deal is set to be South Korea's biggest IPO
s ince Korea Aerospace's $524 million l isting i n June
2011, with a t h ird of the proceeds earmarked for mergers and
acquisitions, CEO Byun Dong-shik told reporters last week.
At the offer price, CJ Hello v ision was valued at 11.3 time s
its forecast earnings for 2013, according to a source with
knowledge of the deal.
CJ Hello v ision had revenues of 606 billion Korean won
($551.81 million) in 2011, up from 525 billion won in 2010. It
reported a net profit of 49 billion won in the first half of
2012, down slightly from 51 billion won during the same period
in 2011.
The company plans to use a third of the proceeds for new
business investments and the remaining third will b e u sed to pay
back high-interest debt among its roughly 400 billion debt pool,
Dong-shik told reporters.
CJ Hellovision is the second cable TV operator to go public
this month in the region after A stro Malaysia Holdings
raised $1.5 billion i n an IPO.
Astro's shares are down 7.3 percent since it started trading
on Oct. 19, ending a strong run f or IPO debuts in the Southeast
Asian nation.
Some analysts have blamed Astro's disappointing start to its
h igh valuation, with the stock trading at a 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6 which i s nearly double th at of
its ind ustry peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CJ Hellovision is controlled by South Korean conglomerate CJ
Corp through its CJ O Shopping unit. T he
shares will debut on Nov. 9.
JPMorgan was global coordinator for the offer, with
Daewoo Securities and HI Securities also acting as
bookrunners.