HONG KONG Aug 11 Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, Hong Kong's second-largest property developer by market value, on Thursday said net profit in the first half of the year rose 25 percent due to strong sales in mainland China.

Cheung Kong, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, reported January-June profit of HK$8.61 billion ($1.11 billion).

It said the residential property market in Hong Kong was stable during the six months though trading volume slowed, while the market in mainland China was stabilising.

Property-related businesses account for almost a fifth of Hong Kong's economy, making their earnings bellwether reports for the territory.

"Property prices in Hong Kong and the mainland, however, are expected to continue to be affected by high construction costs and development and marketing expenses," Li said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"Government housing policies will remain a determining factor for the long-term market development."

Cheung Kong said it was difficult to find property investments with reasonable returns and so would pursue other global investments.

"Negotiations on certain potential investments of different business nature are underway," it said in the statement, without elaborating.

A drop in mainland tourists to Hong Kong weighed on the group's hotel business, though its serviced suite operations remained relatively resilient, the company said.

During the first half, Cheung Kong's domestic home sales reached about HK$3 billion, compared with HK$20 billion of bigger rival Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, according to data from U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.

Cheung Kong shares closed down 1.3 percent ahead of the earnings report, versus a 0.7 percent decline in the Hang Seng Property share sub-index.

