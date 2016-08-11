HONG KONG Aug 11 Cheung Kong Property Holdings
Ltd, Hong Kong's second-largest property developer by
market value, on Thursday said net profit in the first half of
the year rose 25 percent due to strong sales in mainland China.
Cheung Kong, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing,
reported January-June profit of HK$8.61 billion ($1.11 billion).
It said the residential property market in Hong Kong was
stable during the six months though trading volume slowed, while
the market in mainland China was stabilising.
Property-related businesses account for almost a fifth of
Hong Kong's economy, making their earnings bellwether reports
for the territory.
"Property prices in Hong Kong and the mainland, however, are
expected to continue to be affected by high construction costs
and development and marketing expenses," Li said in a statement
to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
"Government housing policies will remain a determining
factor for the long-term market development."
Cheung Kong said it was difficult to find property
investments with reasonable returns and so would pursue other
global investments.
"Negotiations on certain potential investments of different
business nature are underway," it said in the statement, without
elaborating.
A drop in mainland tourists to Hong Kong weighed on the
group's hotel business, though its serviced suite operations
remained relatively resilient, the company said.
During the first half, Cheung Kong's domestic home sales
reached about HK$3 billion, compared with HK$20 billion of
bigger rival Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, according to
data from U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
Cheung Kong shares closed down 1.3 percent ahead of the
earnings report, versus a 0.7 percent decline in the Hang Seng
Property share sub-index.
($1 = 7.7559 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)