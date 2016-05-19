May 19 CHONGKUNDANG HOLDINGS CORP. :

* Says it will issue 620,740 shares of common stock with par value of 2,500 won per share in public offering

* Says it will raise proceeds of 55.7 billion won for investment funds, at the price of 89,790 won per share

* Subscription period is June 21 to July 11

* New shares will be listed on July 27

