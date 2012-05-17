* Apollo Management will own majority of co after IPO
* To list on NYSE under symbol 'CK'
May 17 Private equity-backed CKE Inc, which
operates the Carl's Jr and Hardees fast food chains, filed with
U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an
initial public offering.
CKE was taken private by Apollo Management in a nearly $700
million deal in 2010. []
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the restaurant operator said it would apply to list
its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
'CK.'
The filing did not reveal the underwriters of the offering
or the number of shares to be sold or their expected price.
CKE, which has more than 3,000 owned or franchised locations
across 42 U.S. states and 25 foreign countries, said Apollo
would continue to control a majority of its voting common stock
after the IPO.
The company posted a loss of $19.3 million on revenue of
$1.28 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31.
The company paid out $98.1 million in interest expense in
the year.
CKE will be the second private equity-backed restaurant
chain to file for an IPO since April.
Bain Capital-backed Bloomin' Brands Filed for an IPO last
month. On Wednesday, the operator of the Outback Steakhouse
chain raised the size of its offering by 15 percent to $345
million, and added five underwriters.
Earlier in May, Ignite Restaurant Group, which runs
the Joe's Crab Shack chain of restaurants, made a strong debut.
Its shares have risen more than 25 percent from their IPO price.
Ignite is backed by J.H. Whitney.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.