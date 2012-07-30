* Sees IPO of 13.3 mln shares
* Co to offer 6.6 mln shares, rest by major shareholder
* To list shares on NYSE under ticker "CK"
July 30 Private equity-backed CKE Inc, which
operates the Carl's Jr and Hardees fast-food chains, expects to
sell 13.3 million shares in its initial public offering at
between $14 and $16 each.
The company, which intends to list its shares on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CK", will offer half of
the shares in the offering, with the rest being sold by major
shareholder Apollo CKE Holdings LP, CKE said in a regulatory
filing.
CKE, which was taken private by Apollo Management in a
nearly $700 million deal in 2010, said last Monday it planned to
raise as much as $230 million, up from $100 million it had
indicated in May.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are lead
underwriters of the offering.
A number of private equity-backed restaurant offerings are
on the IPO radar as they hope to tap investor demand for
specialty regional chains.
Bain Capital-backed Bloomin' Brands -- the parent company of
Outback Steakhouse -- is expected to list its shares on the
Nasdaq next week.