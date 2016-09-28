HONG KONG, Sept 28 (IFR) - CK Hutchison Holdings
is marketing an eight-year euro-denominated benchmark at around
105bp-110bp over mid-swaps.
CK Hutchison Finance (16) (II) Limited will issue the Reg S
only senior unsecured notes, which are expected to be rated
A3/A-/A-.
The Hong Kong conglomerate has mandated BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and HSBC as
bookrunners.
The euro tenor was disclosed after the company announced a
five and 10-year US dollar benchmark in Asia morning hours at
around Treasuries plus 115bp area and plus 145bp area
respectively. Hutch has thus far received orders of over
US$1.5bn for the dual-tranche offering.
CK Hutchison has businesses covering ports, retail,
infrastructure, energy and telecommunications.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon)