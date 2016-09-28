SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (IFR) - Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings is marketing a dual-tranche senior unsecured US dollar benchmark bond offering.

A five-year tranche is indicated at Treasuries plus 115bp area and a 10-year at Treasuries plus 145bp area.

The bonds are expected to be rated A3/A-/A-.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners for the 144A/Reg S trade, which will price today.

CK Hutchison has businesses covering ports, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Vincent Baby)