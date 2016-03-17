HONG KONG, March 17 CK Hutchison Holdings
, the ports-to-telecoms arm of Asia's richest man Li
Ka-shing, said on Thursday it clocked a net profit of HK$31.17
billion ($4.02 billion) for 2015, a year in which it grappled
with weak euro growth and in which sluggish oil prices weighed
on its energy business.
CK Hutchison was created by a group reshuffle announced
early last year that segregated its property assets and
increased exposure to overseas markets.
The result was in line with an average estimate for net
profit of HK$31.03 billion, according to 10 analysts polled by
Reuters. Turnover stood at HK$316.32 billion.
A fall in oil prices hurt its energy assets, but its Husky
Energy Inc unit was able to post a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss for the fourth quarter as
cost cuts helped cushion the impact of slumping oil prices.
Last week, CK Hutchison said it had "fruitful" talks with EU
regulators at a hearing aimed at dispelling antitrust concerns
over its plan to become the top UK mobile operator by buying
Telefonica's O2 unit, which is crucial for Hutchison to
expand its telecoms footprint across Europe.
Its infrastructure arm, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings
Ltd, saw its 2015 profit fall 65 percent without one-
off gains from asset sales notched in the previous year.
($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)