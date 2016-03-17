HONG KONG, March 17 Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing said on Thursday he believes the city's benchmark stock index would fall by at least half if the former British colony does not get backing from mainland China.

Li, speaking at an earnings press conference, also said he does not expect Hong Kong developers to slash prices because construction costs are high. (Reporting By Clare Jim, Teenie Ho and Stella Tsang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)