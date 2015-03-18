HONG KONG, March 18 Shares of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd were set to open up 1.2 percent on its first day of trading on Wednesday after a reorganisation to revamp his business empire to boost values and attract more investors.

The reshuffle put the property assets into the new company, Cheung Kong Property Holdings, with another, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, managing ports, telecoms, retail, energy, aircraft leasing and other businesses.

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings were issued on Wednesday morning after the old Cheung Kong Holdings shares were suspended on March 10. Shares in the newly listed company were set to rise 1.2 percent at HK$151.9 in early trading. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)